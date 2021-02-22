The sentencing of a Winnipeg man, who was found guilty of historical sexual assaults of young children over a period of several years, has been pushed back.

On Monday, Justice Sadie Bond reserved her decision in the sentencing of Mike John Zoldy.

In July 2020, Zoldy was found guilty of three charges of sexual assault, three charges of sexual interference and two charges of invitation to sexual touching of three children.

Court heard there were three victims between the ages of four years old and nine years old at the time of the assaults. A publication ban prevents the release of information that could identify the victims.

The incidents took place between 1994 and 2002. They were reported to the Winnipeg Police Service in 2016, and Zoldy was charged.

The decision has been reserved until a later date.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.