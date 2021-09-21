Sentencing delayed for N.S. man who pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault

A man who pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault was scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, but instead the judge reserved his decision for later this week.

David MacDonald entered the courtroom in Sydney surrounded by family.

Earlier this summer, he pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault, involving five different victims.

On Tuesday, the Crown and defence submitted a joint sentencing recommendation of 12 months for MacDonald.

One of the victims told CTV in an exclusive interview last week, that she was 16-years-old when she was working at the Wendy's restaurant on Welton Street in Sydney when the incidents first started happening.

She says in 2018 MacDonald followed her into the freezer and put his hands up her shirt.

She says it was reported in 2019 to the manager and HR manager and the owner of the restaurant, but she says MacDonald continued to work there for another year until the police investigation was done.

According to court documents, MacDonald was arrested in August 2020.

Two women have filed lawsuits against the owner of a Wendy's in Sydney,T-Roy Enterprises Ltd., alleging the company failed to protect them from a supervisor. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Court was adjourned after MacDonald's brief appearance on Tuesday. The judge is expected to make his decision on sentencing on Thursday.