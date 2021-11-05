Sentencing delayed for Wallaceburg woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

A virtual sentencing hearing was held Friday, in the Chatham courthouse for Kourtny Audette.

The Wallaceburg woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August for her role in the death of Nicholas Laprise, 24.

He was stabbed to death, with a single stab wound with a prohibited weapon, killed April 18, 2018, at a home on Book Street in Wallaceburg.

Defence lawyer Laura Joy says alcohol played a significant factor in the offence.

“This young lady, on her own admission was also intoxicated at the time of the tragedy,” Joy told Justice Paul Kowalyshyn. “By her own admission your Honour, she had consumed in relatively short order, seven or eight ‘tall boys’ (of beer).”

Joy is asking the judge for a sentence around five years.

She has asked the judge to take Audette’s three years already served in custody into account, and to send her to a provincial reformatory, with a sentence of two years less a day.

The sentencing submissions will continue on Nov. 19 with the request from Assistant Crown Attorney Robert MacDonald.