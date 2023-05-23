Sentencing delayed in fatal North Bay shooting
The family of a victim in a fatal North Bay shooting in 2018 has to wait a little longer for justice as the sentencing hearing for one of the two men responsible has been delayed again.
Ryan Abraham was 26 years old when he was arrested in London, Ont., just days after Abraham "Abe" Kamerman, 45, was killed on Dec. 5, 2018.
Originally charged with second-degree murder, along with accomplice Taylor Briscoe, Abraham pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in January 2023.
Briscoe is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter with a firearm in 2019.
A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning in North Bay, but it was adjourned until next month.
Members of Kamerman's family were seen at the courthouse wearing 'Justice for Abe' t-shirts and had expected to deliver victim impact statements.
Crown attorney Marney Mazurski told CTV News the sentencing delay is related to an outstanding issue regarding the pre-sentencing custody credit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns while in jail.
The victim's supporters Taschner spoke to said the court process has been long and they are ready for it to be over.
CTV News will continue to follow the case.
