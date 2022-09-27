Sentencing delays in Canada Post fraud case

The sentencing hearing for a London, Ont. man found guilty of defrauding Canada Post of more than $230,000 has been delayed.

In June, the court heard that Allan Joseph Fischer, 59, set up 48 fake or fictitious businesses between 2013 and 2016 and obtained Canada Post products on credit without paying for them.

Fischer was found guilty of two fraud-related offences in connection with the Crown Corporation.

During the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, the court heard that the Crown attorney in this case is asking that Fischer receive a prison term of between four to six years.

However, the proceedings were delayed to allow Fischer — who is self-represented — time to obtain a lawyer.

The matter has now been put over until Oct. 13.