Sentencing for Canada Post fraudster takes disturbing turn
Allan Fischer, 59, who was found guilty of defrauding Canada Post out of more than $234,000 was supposed to appear in a London, Ont. courtroom for sentencing on Wednesday.
Instead, the proceedings were delayed with word that he may be dead.
Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court, “I’m getting information from a third party that he’s apparently deceased.”
Campbell added, “The RCMP are looking into the matter.”
Fischer was found guilty of setting up 48 fake business accounts with the Crown Corporation and not paying for stamps and other products.
During the court proceedings, the Crown asked that Fischer serve four to six years in prison.
Fischer, who was self-represented, argued that there should be leniency due to a number of medical conditions he was dealing with, including Crohn’s disease.
Campbell had heard that Fischer was getting approval for a medically-assisted death.
For now, the matter has been put over until next Wednesday.
