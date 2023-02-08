Sentencing for former teacher guilty of sex crimes delayed
Former London, Ont. high school teacher Dustin Epp, 48, was supposed to appear for his sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, but the matter has been delayed until next week due to health-related concerns and to give Epp more time to prepare his legal defence.
Epp was brought back to the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre from a Sudbury, Ont. jail after being on the lam for six days.
This comes after he failed to show up for his original sentencing date in London on Jan. 17.
When he didn’t appear for the hearing, police issued a missing persons report and less than a week later he was arrested in a Sudbury hotel.
Last fall, the former Oakridge Secondary School computer science teacher pleaded guilty to several charges including child pornography, voyeurism and sexual interference involving a former student.
During an earlier court appearance, Epp indicated he no longer has a lawyer and would he proceed being self-represented.
The sentencing has now been put over until Feb. 14.
