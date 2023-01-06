iHeartRadio

Sentencing for sister after fatally stabbing her brother in 2021


Wooden gavel. (File)

A sentence has been handed down in the case of a sister fatally stabbing her younger brother south of London.

Senior justice Bruce Thomas handed the sister a five year jail sentence, giving one and half times credit for the 13 months she has served since being arrested in December of 2021.

She will serve the remaining three years and ten months after pleading guilty to manslaughter. 

A publication ban was previously issued to prevent identifying the victim and his family.

