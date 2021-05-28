Sentencing hearing continues for Oshawa man who killed, dismembered two young women

Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

A sentencing hearing continues today for the 47-year-old man who killed and dismembered two young women who went missing in Oshawa nearly a decade apart.

Adam Strong was found guilty in March of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Rori Hache and manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick.

During Strong’s sentencing hearing, which began on Thursday, the court heard from the families of both Hache and Fitzpatrick, who spoke about the trauma they have faced following the deaths of the two women.

“I will never see her fall in love, graduate school, be married and have children,” Hache’s mother Shanan Dionne said during a victim impact statement delivered over Zoom.

“This monster took my angel and mutilated her. He tried to hide the evidence of what he had done....It is now time for you to pay and for you to be sentenced for this heinous crime you committed against my daughter.”

Hache disappeared in 2017 and Fitzpatrick was last seen by her family in 2008.

Hache’s torso was discovered in the Oshawa Harbour weeks after she was last seen on Aug. 30, 2017. Her head and other body parts were found in a freezer in Strong’s bedroom months later after plumbers discovered what appeared to be human flesh in a clogged drain in his basement apartment.

While Fitzpatrick's body was never found, her DNA was discovered on a hunting knife in Strong’s apartment during a search of the unit following the discovery of Hache's remains.

In his decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said he was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Strong sexually assaulted and murdered Hache, who was believed to be pregnant at the time she was killed.

Strong was also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fitzpatrick but Di Luca said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Strong intended to kill her, saying only that it was clear the accused "unlawfully caused her death."

The two-day sentencing hearing, which was delayed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed this morning with sentencing submissions from both the defence and Crown.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years but the Crown is pushing for an 18-year concurrent sentence for the manslaughter charge, arguing that the indignity to Fitzpatrick’s body and destroying evidence are aggravating factors.

"He made sure that all remnants of Kandis Fitzpatrick were destroyed. He tried to conceal not only who killed Kandis Fitzpatrick, but also the manner in which she was killed," Crown prosecutor Jinwon Kim told the court on Friday.

"For ten years he went undetected."

The defence has argued that a sentence in the range of eight to ten years would be more appropriate given the evidence that is available to the judge.

Di Luca is expected to sentence Strong later this afternoon.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Mike Walker