Sentencing hearing for sister who killed younger brother
It was an emotional day in a London courtroom as submissions were made for the sentencing hearing of a woman who stabbed her brother to death south of London.
The court had heard that in June of 2021, a sister and her younger brother had been drinking and got into a fight over a hamburger.
The dispute escalated and the brother died after he was stabbed with a knife and scissors.
Thursday, the court ruled that because the victim is under 18 a ban on publication was placed on identifying them.
The sister was originally charged with second degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
During the hearing, the father of both the victim and the accused gave the lone victim impact statement saying: “The emptiness is irreplaceable. I’m trying my best to get through this...I pray that everyone gets through this tragedy.”
The proceedings were told that the sister is remorseful but when asked she declined to address the court.
The defence is asking that she receive a conditional sentence and credit for time served, while the Crown has requested that she serve seven years in prison.
Senior Justice Bruce Thomas will hand down his decision on Jan. 6.
