Sentencing hearing for Toronto officer connected to London, Ont. homicide

A Toronto police officer who leaked the London address of a man who was later shot to death appeared in court for his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

In April, Trevor Gregory, 47, pleaded guilty to breach of trust after he provided his son Keiron with the address of Bill Horrace.

In June 2020, Horrace, 44, who is an alleged Liberian warlord, was gunned down at his home on Pochard Lane.

Keiron Gregory was arrested and initially charged with second degree murder, but earlier this summer he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The younger Gregory is expected to be sentenced later this month.

During Tuesday’s court proceedings, the Crown asked that the suspended officer receive a sentence of two years less a day while the defence asked for a non-custodial conditional sentence.

A date for his sentencing will be selected next week.