Sentencing hearing in Sarnia court for 2018 stabbing death

It was an emotional day in a Sarnia, Ont. courtroom during the sentencing hearing for a woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Jesse Storr, 29, was stabbed to death in April 2018 in Warwick Township.

While victim impact statements were read into court Friday, the accused, 38-year-old Tina George, burst into tears and the proceedings had to be delayed.

George, who was initially charged with second-degree murder pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in October.

Because of circumstances surrounding the case, the defence is asking that George receive a conditional sentence while the Crown wants her to serve two years less a day in jail.

Justice Bruce Thomas will hand down his decision on March 15.