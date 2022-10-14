Sentencing hearing resumes today for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
Warning: This story contains graphic details.
A sentencing hearing resumes today for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who was found guilty earlier this year of sexual assault on an Ottawa woman.
The 2016 incident took place in a Toronto hotel room and the Ottawa woman told the hearing last week that what happened will haunt her for the rest of her life.
Hoggard had also been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in the case of a teenage fan, as well as sexual interference involving that complainant but was found not guilty on those offences.
The 38-year-old Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make submissions today on what they believe would be an appropriate sentence -- the Crown has said it will seek a sentence of six to seven years.
Hoggard will also be given an opportunity to address the court, though he is not obligated to do so.
The sentence is expected to be delivered on Oct. 20.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.
