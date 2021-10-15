Sentencing hearing set for teen found guilty of sex assault at Toronto school
A teen found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to have a sentencing hearing today.
The teen was found guilty of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault after a boy was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room at St. Michael's College School.
The defence has previously said they are seeking probation with no jail time while the prosecution is looking for a short sentence behind bars.
The accused teen testified he feared he'd become the victim of a sexual assault if he didn't hold his friend's arm down on Nov. 7, 2018, in the locker room after a football game.
The incident was captured on cellphone video and shared widely on social media before police launched an investigation, which sparked a national discussion on hazing in youth sports.
The judge didn't buy the accused teen's argument and said he could have chosen not to participate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.
-
AHS recommending Albertans get their flu shots ASAPAlberta health officials are encouraging Albertans to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
-
'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor policeWindsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laidHamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the weekHealth officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.