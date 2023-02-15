Sentencing hearing set for Windsor online vigilante guilty of child pornography
The man at the centre of the online Creeper Hunter TV which claims to expose predators will be sentenced this summer after being has been found guilty in a London courtroom last week.
A jury found Jason Nassr, 42, guilty two counts of child pornography, as well as one count of extortion and one count of harassment by telecommunications.
During the five week trial, the jury heard that Nassr would try and lure people online by pretending to be a child and exchange graphic sexual messages and place it on his website.
One of the people that Nassr dealt with was a 49-year-old London man which the jury heard had died. Nassr, who represented himself, told the jury that he was made out to be a vigilante.
On Wednesday, assistant Crown attorney James Spangenberg told the court he was bringing forward an application to have Nassr remove his websites saying, “the Crown is seeking a court order that those websites like Creeper Hunter TV be taken down.”
A sentencing hearing for Nassr has been scheduled for July 19.
