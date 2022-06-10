Sentencing hearing set in October for Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
An Ontario judge has set a sentencing hearing in October for musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case.
A jury found the Hedley frontman guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman last Sunday.
Hoggard was found not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.
The 37-year-old musician had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm -- one related to each complainant -- and one count of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.
During trial, prosecutors alleged Hoggard repeatedly raped the two complainants in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also alleged he groped the teen after a Hedley concert in April 2016, when she was 15.
The defence argued that the groping never happened, and that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the complainants.
His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 6.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver womanAfter a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
-
Years after family sought asylum at B.C. border, teen attending UBC on $80K scholarshipFive years ago, Ashki Shkur and her family crossed the border into B.C. as asylum-seekers – and next week, she will be crossing the stage at her high school graduation.
-
The Strawberry Festival is backThe Strawberry Festival is back in person at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in the Town of LaSalle
-
Some N.S. restaurant and café owners say they’re on the brink of closure as prices soarAt the Gaslight Cafe in Sydney, N.S., business is picking up, but with costs increasing, the owners don't have enough money to hire extra staff.
-
'Let's do something with these grapes': How a tiny vineyard and a big idea are helping rebuild LyttonJust across the river from where the Village of Lytton once stood sits a small vineyard that was somehow unscathed by last summer's devastating wildfire.
-
Sport sidelined: Many recreational activities struggling to find staff post-pandemicCalgary's recreational facilities and recreational sports leagues are struggling with a shortage of referees and lifeguards
-
Treaty Four schools celebrate graduates with nearly 10 km walkWhile some may have hid from Friday’s rain, a group tied up their running shoes and hit the pavement in celebration.
-
Family of man killed in Island logging truck crash seeks answersThe family of a 43-year-old man who died in a tragic crash involving a logging truck near Cumberland on May 24 is still struggling to find answers surrounding the man's death.
-
Woman who allegedly sprayed unknown substance on TTC bus passenger wanted by policeToronto police are looking for a woman who allegedly sprayed an unknown substance on a passenger while riding a TTC bus on Thursday.