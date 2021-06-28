Sentencing hearing to begin for Ontario man who killed woman in Edmonton hotel room
A sentencing hearing is to begin today for an Ontario truck driver convicted of killing a woman who bled to death in an Edmonton hotel room.
In February, a jury found Bradley Barton guilty of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman.
The trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.
Family and friends of Gladue are to read victim impact statements during the hearing.
It was the second trial for Barton: a jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder.
The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.
