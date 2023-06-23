Sentencing of second man who confessed to fatal North Bay shooting delayed again

The second man who pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Abraham Kamerman in North Bay on Dec. 5, 2018, will have to wait until August to receive his sentence.

Ryan Abraham and Taylor Briscoe were both originally charged with second-degree murder in Kamerman's death, but both pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

Abraham pleaded guilty in January and was in the North Bay courthouse Friday for his sentencing hearing.

Briscoe is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after his plea in 2019.

Kamerman's family was present in the courtroom wearing 'Justice for Abe' t-shirts and several delivered victim impact statements, including his father, stepmother and sisters.

Justice M. Gregory Ellies will have to decide how much longer Abraham, 30, will have to remain in jail.

Previously, the Crown and defence had agreed upon a 14-year prison sentence.

He will get approximately six years and seven months credit deducted for pre-sentencing custody after spending about 1,659 days in jail so far.

Abraham is asking for additional credit for the days spent in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, known as the Duncan Credit. The defense argues he should receive roughly 20 months additional credit and the Crown argues it should be between five and six months.

Court is adjourned to Aug. 9 when Ellies is expected to deliver his sentencing decision and reasoning.

Abraham will remain in North Bay jail.