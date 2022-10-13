Sentencing set for November for London man who defrauded Canada Post

Sentencing submissions were heard Thursday in the case of a London man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $230,000.

Back in June, 59-year-old Allan Fischer was convicted of fraud after the court heard he set up 48 fake business accounts with Canada Post.

Over a three-year period he defrauded the Crown Corporation of stamps and other products.

Court was told Fischer had previous convictions for fraud and that’s part of the reason the Crown asked that he serve four to six years in prison.

Fischer, who is self-represented, argued that due to his various medical conditions which includes crohn's, he should not receive jail time.

Justice Spencer Nicholson is expected to hand down his decision on sentencing on Nov. 23.