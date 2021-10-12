Sentencing Wednesday for former custodian convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault
CTV News London Reporter
Nick Paparella
The former school custodian found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old is facing sentencing Wednesday.
The fate of Lawrence Thompson, 68, is in the hands of a London, Ont. judge after he was found guilty earlier this year.
After hearing victim impact statements in July, Justice Alissa Mitchell set aside a full day on Wednesday for the continuation of the sentencing hearing.
Thompson, a retired janitor, was found guilty on four counts after a young girl was grabbed from a north London intersection and touched in appropriately in May of 2018.
He was convicted of sexual interference, sexual assault, kidnapping, and abducting a child under 14.
