Seoul: North Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month
North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, as it continues to demonstrate its military might amid pandemic border closures and paused diplomacy with the United States.
CTV News investigation gets results for potential victim of Facebook fraudA CTV News investigation into a Facebook page purporting to belong to the winner of the largest lotto prize ever awarded in British Columbia has led to the account being suspended, and connected a woman in need on the other side of the world with a generous Canadian who was actually willing to help.
Toronto students to do remote learning Monday if schools close due to snow stormThe TDSB and the TCDSB has confirmed that students will do remote learning Monday if inclement weather forces the closure of schools and the cancellation of school buses.
Warm weather comes to an abrupt end Monday nightA mild Sunday night leads into a warm start to the work week, but don’t let that deceive you. Winter storm conditions expected for much of the province, starting in northern regions Monday morning.
Thousands sign SFU students' petition for delayed return to classroomA petition calling for Simon Fraser University to delay its scheduled return to in-person classes has gathered roughly 2,500 signatures in the four days since it launched.
No Snow Day! Ottawa's public, Catholic school boards shift to remote learning on MondayThe Ottawa Carleton District School Board announced it will shift to remote learning on Monday, instead of hosting students for the first day of in-person learning following the Christmas break.
Parents share mixed feelings about return to in-person learningStudents across Ontario go back to in-person learning on Monday, but many parents share mixed feelings over a return to the classroom amid the Omicron wave.
'You're going to feel a difference': Using plants to clean the air in your homeWith the pandemic inspiring some to make lifestyle changes, many have decided to add more green companions to their homes.
Nearly a year since she was reported missing, Trina Hunt's family waits for answers in her homicide caseThis Tuesday, Jan. 18, will mark a year since Port Moody woman Trina Hunt was reported missing, sparking a massive community search. The case turned into a homicide investigation last May, and remains unsolved.
3 functional closures of B.C. schools since students returned to in-person learningIt's been one week since students returned to the classroom for in-person learning since the extended three-week winter break, and already, there have been three schools forced to briefly shut down.