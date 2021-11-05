Separate arson attacks in Calgary total nearly $1M in damage, surveillance images released

Investigators with the Calgary Police Service have released surveillance images of two people in connection with two separate October fires that were deliberately set.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 23, a fire was deliberately ignited in the parking lot outside an apartment building in the 800 block of First Avenue N.W. in the neighbourhood of Sunnyside. Three vehicles were destroyed in the blaze and the fire damaged the exterior of the complex.

According to police, the damage to the property has been estimated at just shy of $1 million.

Security cameras recorded a man arriving on a purple Reebok bicycle shortly before the fire started. He also left the area on bike.

The person of interest is described as:

Having a thin build;

Having closely cropped brown hair; and,

Wearing a tan jacket and a white hooded sweater.

The Sunnyside fire took place nearly two weeks after an unrelated fire was sparked in the city's southeast.

Emergency crews responded to the Bonnybrook Bridge, near the 4300 block of Ogden Rd. S.E. in the early evening hours of Oct. 11 and encountered a fire-ravaged 199 Ford Windstar minivan.

Police have secured images of a person of interest in the minivan fire who was recorded as a passenger inside another vehicle. Investigators have not released a description of the individual.

Anyone who can identify either person of interest in the arsons is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.