A 36-year-old London man is facing child pornography charges after allegedly communicating online with someone under the age of 16.

London police say they began an investigation in January in connection with online communication between two people.

On Tuesday, police searched a Park Lane Crescent home and seized cell phones and other electronic devices, which they say contained evidence of the communication.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old resident has been charged with:

two counts of luring a person under 16 years by means of telecommunication

unlawfully possess child pornography

make child pornography

distribute child pornography

He is expected to appear in court in June.

A 54-year-old Woodstock man is also facing child porn charges after an investigation by police in that city.

He is facing one count of possess images of child pornography and one count of access images of child pornography.

Woodstock police say the investigation is ongoing.