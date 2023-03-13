Separated truck wheel smashes into vehicle on Highway 400

Provincial police are investigating after a loose wheel struck a vehicle travelling along Highway 400 Monday.

According to OPP, a wheel separated from a commercial vehicle in the northbound lanes near Highway 88 and bounced over the median into oncoming southbound traffic in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The southbound vehicle sustained significant front-end damage.

Police say the driver, whose identity was not provided, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They confirmed he was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Provincial police say charges are pending.