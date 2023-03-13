Separated truck wheel smashes into vehicle on Highway 400
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police are investigating after a loose wheel struck a vehicle travelling along Highway 400 Monday.
According to OPP, a wheel separated from a commercial vehicle in the northbound lanes near Highway 88 and bounced over the median into oncoming southbound traffic in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
The southbound vehicle sustained significant front-end damage.
Police say the driver, whose identity was not provided, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They confirmed he was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Provincial police say charges are pending.
