Sept. 19 not designated a public statutory holiday: Government of Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed Monday, Sept. 19 as a day of commemoration for Queen Elizabeth II, but did not designate it as a provincial public statuary holiday.
"Her late Majesty's seven decades of selfless public service is an honourable legacy," Premier Scott Moe said in a news release.
"We will pay tribute to her incredible dedication and commemorate her 70-year reign in a memorial service in our capital city - the Queen City."
A memorial service is set for 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Regina. Flags in the province will remain at half-mast until sunset on Sept. 19.
The provincial government noted that books of condolence will continue to be avaiable at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, Government House, at Regina and Saskatoon City Halls as well as on the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan's website.
