September in Calgary leads with heat, but cooling is on the horizon

For many, the feeling about the heat in this forecast aligns something like my captured facial expression here:

@CTVStanfield Kevin!

As warm as our summer has been, can we expect the polar opposite come winter time? ������☃️ pic.twitter.com/c9A0MjKEnM

This past month had 25 days above seasonal, four below, and two that matched their seasonal values, equating to us ending four degrees above seasonal.

The August that was. #Calgary had an average high temperature of 27.2°. The seasonal average high across August is 22.9°. #yyc pic.twitter.com/mbmTicORLB

While September holds out for a little while, it’s not a permanent state, by any means. Some looks out to our ten-day forecast show the trend below (I’m almost done with tweets today, I promise) breaking in a big way.

With today unlikely to drop below 5°C, we're about to tie this record... then, we'll smash it.#Calgary's earliest look at a drop below 5°C is in the long-range forecast, on September 8th. https://t.co/yt8SQBOuxD

If you're through with the heat, this high-pressure ridge has a close-out date in mind, and it’s looking like we won’t get ten days into the month without low temperatures in the low single digits. For now, though, sun prevails, and the only wrinkle in an otherwise cloudless forecast is today. The cold frontal passage is aiming to generate gusts in the 40s today… and that’s about the most exciting thing taking place.

As for the image (and its question!) at the top of the article… let’s just hold off on that for a little bit. Now that meteorological autumn has begun, the digging begins.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Mainly sunny, breezy

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

James from Brooks sent this lovely photo of mare's tails by – cirrus clouds that get wispy from upper wind.

An honourable (if controversial) mention goes to Jamie, here, too:

@CTVStanfield Please join me in prayer Kevin. #PrayForSnow pic.twitter.com/jDifGE8uTb

