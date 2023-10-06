September sees slight increase in Windsor-Essex unemployment rate
The jobless rate in the Windsor region increased to six per cent in September, according to Statistics Canada.
That’s up slightly from the 5.8 per cent posted in August.
According to Stats Canada, the national economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country’s population continues to grow.
Stats Canada’s September labour force survey finds the national unemployment rate stayed firm at 5.5 per cent.
Average hourly wages also continued to climb in September, rising five per cent from last year.
While the country’s labour market has cooled over the last year amid higher interest rates, the unemployment rate still remains below pre-pandemic levels.
According to Stats Canada, the job gains last month were concentrated on part-time work, while there were more people working in education services and transportation and warehousing.
However, jobs were lost in finance, insurance, real estate rental and leasing, construction and information and recreation.
-- With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson and the Canadian Press
