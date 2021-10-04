September was second-wettest on record, UW weather station says
Last month was the second-wettest September in Waterloo Region's history, according to the University of Waterloo weather station.
A news release from the weather station said most of that was driven by significant rainfall on Sept. 21 and 22. They reported 93.4 millimetres of rain in that 24-hour period, the highest total ever recorded at the station. The previous record was 91.4 mm, back in January 2020.
Even without that storm, officials with the weather station said September had above-average precipitation. There was a total of 210.8 mm of rain last month, second only to 216.6 mm of rain back in 1986.
It was also the sixth-wettest month in Waterloo Region history, and the wettest month in the area since the station recorded 223.2 mm of rain back in July 1988.
Officials added September was also a warm month, including a week in the middle of the month where the overall temperature was 1.8 degrees higher than average.
-
How to safely celebrate Thanksgiving in Alberta this year amid COVID-19With Thanksgiving fast approaching, many Albertans may be wondering how they can safely celebrate the holiday amid a fourth wave of COVID-19.
-
Teen driver accused of hitting hydro box on a front lawn and taking off in BradfordPolice are looking for a young driver accused of taking off after driving onto a lawn where a child was playing in Bradford.
-
Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked trailer in MississaugaOne woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she crashed into a parked trailer in the parking lot of a big box store in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
Lethbridge police officer takes on 24 hours of pull-ups for mental healthConst. Terry Fieguth will start the challenge at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
-
N.S. Mounties identify person and car of interest after shots fired at house in Lunenburg CountyShots were fired at a house on Highway 331 in Voglers Cove, N.S. and Lunenburg District RCMP says they have identified a person and a vehicle of interest.
-
Prescribed fires planned at 5 Saskatoon parksSaskatoon parks staff in consultation with the Meewasin Valley Authority and the Saskatoon Fire Department will be performing brief, small-scale prescribed fires this fall.
-
Loosening of restrictions celebrated, but too late for some newlywedsMany Windsor-Essex hospitality business owners are celebrating a loosening of restrictions, but for some newlyweds, it wasn’t soon enough.
-
City of Windsor’s 311/211 phone system experiencing technical difficultiesSome calls are not going through the City of Windsor’s 311 and 211 phone system as the service provider is experiencing technical difficulties.
-
Ontario politicians say 'dishonest' MPP should be removed from Doug Ford's caucusPremier Doug Ford is being criticized for a vaccination “double standard” after a Progressive Conservative MPP was punished but not removed from caucus for allegedly misleading the government about her vaccine status.