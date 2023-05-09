Serial arsonist set 29 separate fires, Saskatoon police say

A man is accused of targeting garbage and recycling bins in 29 separate acts of arson in Saskatoon.

Police say the 29-year-old man facing arson charges mainly targeted bins in the city's north end.

The alleged incidents occurred between Feb. 20 and March 1, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

"Fortunately, community members reported the fires in a timely manner, which prevented anyone from being injured and property from being damaged further," SPS said.

On March 1, police and firefighters responded to multiple blazes in the city's north end.

CTV News observed two dumpsters near apartment buildings that had been burned in the 100 and 200 blocks of Pinehouse Drive.

Bins at the Lawson Heights recycling depot were also burned. A bin in the 200 block of Lenore Drive showed signs of fire as well.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to appear in mental health court on May 15.

According to the Saskatchewan Law Courts website, the goal of mental health courts is to stabilize individuals in the community and prevent recidivism of offenders "who commit crime in part because of their mental health and cognitive conditions."

To be eligible for the collaborative mental health court process, the accused has to be prepared to accept responsibility by entering a guilty plea to some or all of the offences.