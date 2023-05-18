'Serial fraudster' wanted Canada-wide considered armed and dangerous: VPD

Vancouver police are searching for an alleged "serial fraudster" who they say has a history of violence, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

In a news release Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department said 47-year-old Cheng Huang is wanted Canada-wide after breaching his bail conditions and failing to appear in court.

Huang had been on 24-hour house arrest after being charged with "numerous" fraud, forgery, threats and firearms offences in Vancouver, police said.

"He failed to show up for a court appearance in April and has not yet been located," VPD said in its release.

Huang is described as 5'5" tall and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to reside in Vancouver.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact VPD immediately.