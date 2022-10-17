Serial poacher from Sault Ste. Marie gets jail time

A serial poacher from Sault Ste. Marie was found guilty of numerous offenses stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and sentenced to six days in jail.

In the first case, MNRF conservation officers began an investigation May 7, 2019, into complaints about anglers trespassing on private property to access Coldwater Creek in Sault Ste. Marie.

Cameron Tucker was identified as one of the trespassers and later charged.

Tucker was convicted of trespassing for the purposes of fishing and is prohibited from having a fishing license for four years. He also had to forfeit his rods, net and tackle to the Crown.

That fall, Tucker was also found to be hunting moose in violation of a court order and possessing firearms in a game-inhabited area.

Conservation officers inspected a truck he was in with another person travelling on Red Rock Road in Korah Township on Oct. 21, 2019. During the inspection, a loaded .30-06 rifle was located in the back seat of the vehicle.

Two additional rifles belonging to Tucker were seized during the search of the vehicle.

Tucker then made false statements to the officers and they determined he had not updated his address on his outdoor card within 10 days of moving as requested by law.

The next year, on April 29, 2020, he was seen trespassing on the International Railroad Bridge to fish in the river by conservation officers patrolling St. Marys River in the Sault.

“He was sentenced to six days in jail,” the MNRF said in a news release Friday.

“(He) is prohibited from hunting or possessing firearms in a game inhabited area until April 2028.”

Tucker’s firearms were also forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Paula Nichols heard both cases in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on Mar. 22 and April 20.