Serial sexual assault investigation underway in West Grey

West Grey OPP are notifying the public of a “serial sexual assault “investigation and are worried there may be more victims.

On Jan. 31, police say they responded to a call for sexual assault and allege a 48-year-old man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

While investigating, police said further victims came forward with additional allegations.

According to police, the alleged sexual assaults all took place in the Municipality of West Grey and elsewhere in Grey and Bruce Counties.

On Feb. 6m police arrested James Edward Tomes, of West Grey and charged him with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

As of April 3, Tomes is in custody waiting for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information, who may have been sexually assaulted, or believes someone in their care has been sexually assaulted, is asked to contact police.