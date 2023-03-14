Serial tire slasher sought after multiple reports in Barrie neighbourhood

Police seek to identify a "serial slasher" after several residents in a Barrie neighbourhood woke Tuesday morning to find their tires damaged.

Police say eight Oakley Park Square and Grove Street East area residents reported slashed tires.

Officers tracked footprints in the snow to determine the culprit started on Oakley Park Square, where five vehicles parked in driveways had front or rear tires slashed, while one homeowner found all four tires damaged.

Police say the suspect then moved on to Bennett Road and Grove Street East, where two more homeowners had slashed front tires.

Officers documented evidence that police say "will help to identify the person responsible" as the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to email the investigating officer.