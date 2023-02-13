Series of armed robberies in Barrie under investigation

Police want to identify a man believed to be involved in a series of robberies in Barrie over the past four weeks.

They say on January 17, a masked man held up a variety store in a plaza on Duckworth Street and Grove Street East with two edged weapons before taking off on foot.

A few weeks later, on February 8, police say a man armed with an edged weapon robbed a convenience store in a plaza on the south side of Cundles Road West, west of Bayfield Street.

Days later, on February 11, police report the first store was robbed again by a suspect with two edged weapons.

According to police, the suspect has eluded the K9 unit following each alleged crime.

Police believe the suspect is a white man in his late 20s with a slim build, who is roughly six feet to six feet two inches tall.

He wore white high-top-style shoes in the first two robberies and red high-tops in the third.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129.