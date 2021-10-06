Series of attacks: 3 men stabbed in 2 days in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say three men have been stabbed in a series of attacks that began on the city's Downtown Eastside Tuesday afternoon.

A written statement from police says investigators are trying to determine if the stabbings are linked, but the public is not believed to be at risk.

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested after the first attack in a social housing complex at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, but Const.Tania Visintin says the other two victims were stabbed early Wednesday morning and no arrests have been made.

She says the 27-year-old suspect was tracked to an apartment building where he was found unresponsive from a drug overdose but officers revived him and Visintin says charges against him are expected.