Series of crashes caused by one vehicle being investigated

A series of collisions related to a single vehicle caused damage to a house, utility pole, and a fire hydrant.

An SUV drove into a house on Edwin Drive Thursday, with a fire hydrant lodged under its back end.

Witnesses said around 3 p.m., the SUV was seen mounting the curb on Commissioners Road East and striking a tree.

Witnesses added the vehicle then backed up and tried to continue driving, but collided with a van that then knocked down a utility pole.

This series of unfortunate events reportedly started even earlier, with a black SUV backing into another vehicle at the corner of Commissioners and Wharncliffe Roads.

Emergency responders said one person was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-serious.

An exact cause for the collisions has not been identified.