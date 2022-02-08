Series of crashes responsible for Monday's Hwy. 11 closure

Ontario Provincial Police say there were six collisions on Highway 11 between New Liskeard and Marten River on Monday.

One crash involved six vehicles, OPP Const. Jennifer Smith told CTV News in an email.

Only minor injuries were reported in that crash.

The highway was closed for most of the day, reopening around 10 p.m. "once all the vehicles had been towed from the lanes."

This after a 73-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Smooth Rock Falls on Sunday.