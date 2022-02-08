Series of crashes responsible for Monday's Hwy. 11 closure
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Ontario Provincial Police say there were six collisions on Highway 11 between New Liskeard and Marten River on Monday.
One crash involved six vehicles, OPP Const. Jennifer Smith told CTV News in an email.
Only minor injuries were reported in that crash.
The highway was closed for most of the day, reopening around 10 p.m. "once all the vehicles had been towed from the lanes."
This after a 73-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Smooth Rock Falls on Sunday.
-
'Once in a millennium': Record-breaking rogue wave measured off Vancouver IslandA massive ocean wave that was tracked off the west coast of Vancouver Island in 2020 is now considered the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded, according to scientists at the University of Victoria.
-
Two more people in N.L. die from COVID-19, pandemic restrictions set to loosen againNewfoundland and Labrador health officials are once again easing public health restrictions, beginning this weekend.
-
B.C. company fires trucker after cyclist jostled during Saturday's convoyA trucking company in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has fired a driver who allegedly rolled into a cyclist during last weekend's protest convoy in Vancouver.
-
'It's a lot of fun': Mystery sculptor leaves snow penguins around St. Marys, Ont.A random act of kindness in the town of St. Marys, Ont. is getting a lot of attention on social media and has become a fun mystery for community members to solve.
-
Rising cost of milk and dairy impacting farmers, families and food banksThe average family of four is expected to spend an extra $200 on dairy this year as milk prices hit new highs.
-
President and CEO of William Osler Health System out after less than two years in the jobThe president and CEO of William Osler Health System is out after less than two years on the job.
-
Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competitionTwo Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.
-
Threat against Ottawa police headquarters made to police in wrong OttawaA bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.
-
Man charged after holding two men at knifepoint: N.S. RCMPA man is facing various charges, including assault and forcible confinement, after he allegedly held two men at knifepoint in their vehicle in Cape Breton.