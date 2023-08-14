Series of Kitchener break-ins leave residents on edge

A series of break-ins in some Kitchener neighbourhoods has left residents feeling uneasy.

“I do worry about our safety, especially when I’m walking with my daughter,” said Rachel Verhoeven.

The Cedar Hill area where Verhoeven lives has seen three break-ins in less than week.

Police say on Aug. 5, someone tried to break into a home on Church Street. Three days later on Aug. 8, someone attempted to pry open the front window of a home on Eby Street. While nothing was stolen in either incident, on Aug. 10, someone got into the backyard of a home on Church Street and stole property.

“It's a little unnerving,” Verhoeven said. “I'm already one of those people that if I have to go out by myself, I don't leave the house after about 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., especially when it's starting to get dark."

Waterloo regional police continue to investigate the Cedar Hill incidents, which they describe as concerning.

“Just given the invasion of privacy that these victims face when there is a break-in that occurs, especially if there are people at home or at the business at the time, it is quite a concern for us,” Const. André Johnson said.

'RASH OF BREAK AND ENTERS'

It’s not just the Cedar Hill neighbourhood that’s been impacted.

On Aug. 11, two more break-ins were reported in Kitchener on Activa Avenue and Wilderness Drive.

One person has been arrested in each of the separate incidents.

“We have seen a rash of break and enters that have happened both at commercial businesses and at residential properties throughout the region. What I can say is it is a cause for concern,” Johnson said.

According to police, a 56-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were assaulted during the break-in on Wilderness Drive. Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

“We do not believe that the suspect was known to these victims whatsoever and forced their way into the home,” Johnson said.

As of Aug. 13, police say more than 1,200 break and enter cases have been reported this year. While police say that is a slight decrease compared to what they saw last year, they’ve seen an increase in levels of violence.

“It is quite rare to see the level of violence that we have seen in regards to the incident that did occur on Wilderness Drive,” Johnson said.

At this time, police are encouraging the community to keep all residential doors locked even when home and to report suspicious activity to police immediately.