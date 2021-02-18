A homicide investigation in Surrey took an unexpected turn when a man jumped a fence and was arrested on the upscale property where police have been investigating a homicide.

Mounties say they were called to the area of 125 Street near 68 Avenue about a serious assault around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 60s critically injured outside the home. Frontline officers performed CPR and used an AED until paramedics arrived. While they also treated the man, he succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.

“There was a lot of cops running back and forth in the driveway…We saw cops going on the street, like with a canine,” said neighbour Armaan Bhagwanji

Homicide investigators told CTV News the incident was isolated and the two parties were from the same family and same household.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, a man was seen jumping over a fence from a neighbour’s yard onto the property where the assault took place. The man was arrested by police.

Simrit Gill, who lives next door, says when his dad went into their backyard this morning, he found one of his neighbours.

“He saw the son sleeping in our shed….When he woke him, he didn’t know where he was,” Gill said.

“He said, ‘What happened?’ He said ‘What am I doing here? What happened?’ I guess he doesn’t remember anything from last night.”

Police confirm the man arrested and the victim are from the same family. IHIT is calling the case an isolated, tragic incident. RCMP say the suspect is in his thirties.

One neighbour told CTV News they heard a woman’s terrified screams last night and that this is not the first time police have been called to the home.

Bhagwanji said a domestic disturbance last year ended with a neighbour in their backyard as police searched for him.

“My dad was just yelling at the cops at the house…he’s right here, he’s right here,” he said.

IHIT says the homicide is isolated and not drug or gang-related.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.