Serious assault investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
The Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing investigation.
Winnipeg police posted on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying the avenue between Main Street and Austin Street is closed due to an investigation into a “serious assault.”
According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to the reported assault at the 100 block of Higgins Avenue at 3:05 a.m.
An adult male was taken to hospital, but police did not have information on his injuries.
Drivers have been told to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
“It is anticipated that the closure may extend throughout the morning or longer,” police said.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter to make court appearanceThe man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter is set to make a court appearance in Regina on Wednesday morning regarding bail.
-
One person sent to hospital after east Windsor house fireOne person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Leduc County driver killed in crash with mooseA driver hit a moose in a fatal crash in Leduc County over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMPSurrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.
-
Suspicious death in Winnipeg's North End prompts homicide investigationWinnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a North End home.
-
Toronto mayor 'concerned' about daycares not opting into $10 a day programToronto Mayor John Tory is expressing concern that more childcare centres in the city haven’t opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat beltsGeneral Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
Three motorists charged with stunt driving within three hours on Cambridge roadRegional police have charged three people with stunt driving within three hours on the same Cambridge road.
-
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat waveMuch of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.