Serious assault investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing investigation.

Winnipeg police posted on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying the avenue between Main Street and Austin Street is closed due to an investigation into a “serious assault.”

According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to the reported assault at the 100 block of Higgins Avenue at 3:05 a.m.

An adult male was taken to hospital, but police did not have information on his injuries.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

“It is anticipated that the closure may extend throughout the morning or longer,” police said.