'Serious assault' sends 2 people to hospital: Vancouver police
Two people were taken to hospital Monday night over what Vancouver police are calling a "serious assault."
Police had the area of Oak Street near 12th Avenue blocked in the evening after the incident. Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver they saw a man covered in blood run out of a building.
He reportedly jumped on the windshield of a blue car, then police tried to arrest him. In a post on Twitter, Vancouver police said no firearms were involved.
Witnesses told CTV the man appeared to be holding a sword, but police haven't confirmed what weapon was used in the alleged assault.
"There was a guy in the window saying 'somebody's been hit by a sword' he came sort of charging at us, a few of us across the street standing there and we sort of scattered," said Nick Lakowski, who witnessed the incident.
"He jumped on a car and kind of shattered the windshield of that, rolled off and the police tried to take him down."
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
