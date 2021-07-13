'Serious assault' sends 2 people to hospital: Vancouver police

Two people were taken to hospital Monday night over what Vancouver police are calling a "serious assault."

Police had the area of Oak Street near 12th Avenue blocked in the evening after the incident. Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver they saw a man covered in blood run out of a building.

He reportedly jumped on the windshield of a blue car, then police tried to arrest him. In a post on Twitter, Vancouver police said no firearms were involved.

Witnesses told CTV the man appeared to be holding a sword, but police haven't confirmed what weapon was used in the alleged assault.

"There was a guy in the window saying 'somebody's been hit by a sword' he came sort of charging at us, a few of us across the street standing there and we sort of scattered," said Nick Lakowski, who witnessed the incident.

"He jumped on a car and kind of shattered the windshield of that, rolled off and the police tried to take him down."

Police said their investigation is ongoing.