Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital

RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that resulted in a major crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.

According to police, around 4:10 p.m., a white truck was passing vehicles when it pulled in front of an SUV southbound on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, around two kilometres south of the Highway 581 overpass near Carstairs.

The truck then braked "aggressively" ahead of the SUV, with a family inside, Mounties said.

In an attempt to avoid the truck in front of them, the SUV driver swerved but lost contact with the road surface, rolling before stopping along the median fence.

A five-year-old child was ejected from the SUV and was rushed to hospital by STARS in life-threatening condition.

Police say the four other occupants, two children and two adults, were taken by ground ambulance to area hospitals in serious condition.

The victims include a nine-month-old boy who was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary and a seven-year-old boy who was taken to Big Country Hospital in Oyen, Alta.

The white truck did not remain at the scene of the crash, RCMP added.

For four hours, investigators remained at the scene, and traffic was limited to one lane northbound and southbound. After 9 p.m., all lanes re-opened.

As of Sunday evening, the five-year-old child remained in hospital but in stable condition. All other children and adults were released from hospital later Saturday evening.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage from the time before or after the incident to contact the Didsbury detachment at 403-335-3382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.