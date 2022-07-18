'Serious collision' causes traffic delays on Highway 1 near Belle Plaine: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP and other first responders are reportedly on the scene of a “serious collision” on Highway 1 at Kalium Road, according to a news release.

Kalium Road lies just three kilometres west of Belle Plaine and provides access to the Mosaic Potash Mine in the area.

Westbound lanes of Highway 1 are currently restricted, previously being blocked completely.

Sask. RCMP asks motorists to follow the directions of officers on the scene and to remember to slow down to ensure the safety of emergency responders.