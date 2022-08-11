iHeartRadio

Serious collision closes Front Street in Hearst

Ontario Provincial Police are dealing with a serious collision in Hearst on Thursday evening.

The crash has closed Front Street between 15th and 11th streets, the OPP said in a tweet.

"All motor vehicles, including CMVs, can detour on Fontaine Drive," police said.

"The road will be closed as OPP conduct their investigation."

