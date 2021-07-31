Serious collision closes Highway 28 near Gibbons, driver airlifted to hospital

A collision involving a semi-truck and an SUV Saturday morning north of Gibbons, Alta., has sent one driver to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that they responded after 7:30 a.m. to the accident near Highway 28 and Range Road 232.

The male driver of the SUV was ejected from his vehicle, Mounties said. He was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance in serious condition.

There is no word on any injuries to the driver of the semi-truck.

Both directions of traffic on Highway 28 were closed for most of Saturday as police investigated.