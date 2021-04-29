Serious collision closes road near Minto

Provincial police responded to a serious collision south of Minto on Thursday afternoon.

The OPP tweeted about the crash around 1:45 p.m. They said it happened on Wellington Road 109.

A portion of the road is closed while police investigate.

Ornge Air Ambulance officials confirmed they were asked to pick up a patient following the crash, but said they weren't able to respond due to the weather.

#WellingtonOPP and @mintofiredept are on scene of a serious collision on Wellington Road 109 south of #Harriston @TownofMinto . County Rd 109 is closed between 6th Line and Beehive Lane ^km pic.twitter.com/lSWnmuMVNd