Serious collision closes road near Minto
Provincial police responded to a serious collision south of Minto on Thursday afternoon.
The OPP tweeted about the crash around 1:45 p.m. They said it happened on Wellington Road 109.
A portion of the road is closed while police investigate.
Ornge Air Ambulance officials confirmed they were asked to pick up a patient following the crash, but said they weren't able to respond due to the weather.
#WellingtonOPP and @mintofiredept are on scene of a serious collision on Wellington Road 109 south of #Harriston @TownofMinto . County Rd 109 is closed between 6th Line and Beehive Lane ^km pic.twitter.com/lSWnmuMVNd— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 29, 2021