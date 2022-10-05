Serious collision closes Sturgeon Falls roadway
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in Sturgeon Falls.
Nipissing West OPP have closed the intersection at Queen Street and Michaud Street, police said in a tweet late Wednesday afternoon.
"That intersection will be closed for several hours and the OPP are asking motorist to find alternative routes at this time," police said.
This story will be updated as more information comes available.
