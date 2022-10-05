iHeartRadio

Serious collision closes Sturgeon Falls roadway


Grey Bruce OPP have closed Albert Street in Meaford to conduct an investigation. (CTV NEWS)

Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in Sturgeon Falls.

Nipissing West OPP have closed the intersection at Queen Street and Michaud Street, police said in a tweet late Wednesday afternoon.

"That intersection will be closed for several hours and the OPP are asking motorist to find alternative routes at this time," police said.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

