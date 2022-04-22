Fatal crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., involving train, semi-truck and SUV under investigation
A woman died after a shocking crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., Thursday evening involving a train, a flatbed truck and an SUV.
The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. near 272nd Street. Lougheed Highway was closed between 266th Street and 280th Street, according to DriveBC.
Mounties said the flatbed truck was trying to cross the tracks when it was hit by an eastbound train. The impact of that collision caused the truck to hit an SUV that was trying to cross the tracks in the opposite direction. The driver of the SUV was then trapped inside and the vehicle rolled as a result of the impact.
The Maple Ridge Fire Department confirmed a woman in the SUV died on scene. The driver of the truck wasn't physically injured and nobody was taken to hospital.
Video from the scene shows an SUV pinned and crushed under a semi-truck just to the side of the train crossing.
The area has since reopened and traffic is flowing after it was closed overnight for investigation.
Police ask anyone who saw the crash or has dash-cam video from the area to contact RCMP at 604-463-6251.
