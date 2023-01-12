26-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Brantford
Brantford police say a 26-year-old man who was stuck by a vehicle Thursday evening is dead.
Police released the information Friday morning. They say the pedestrian was crossing Icomm Drive near Water Street when they were hit by a vehicle.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
They’re now appealing to the public for witnesses or anyone who has footage of the collision.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with police.
The incident drew a heavy police presence to the area Thursday evening.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, police shared on social media that there was an “active investigation” in the area of Icomm Drive, near a casino, parkade, and a number of restaurants.
Local traffic was being rerouted late Thursday evening, and police were asking both pedestrians and drivers to stay away from the area.
Roads have since reopened.
