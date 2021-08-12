'Serious collision': RCMP investigate accident near Leduc

The QE2 near Leduc was closed as RCMP investigate an accident involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.

Mounties say they remain on scene at a “serious collision” in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 2A northbound in Leduc, Alta.

Emergency crews responded to the accident at 3:45 p.m. Police say the semi-truck with trailer entered Highway 2 from Highway 2A when it tipped over, blocking Highway 2 northbound lanes – approximately 100 metres north of Highway 2A.

“Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours,” RCMP said in a statement. “Alternate travel routes are recommended.”

According to Mounties, the driver and lone occupant of the semi reported no injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

Police say the semi leaked diesel fuel and that crews managed to clean the spill.

511 Alberta, the province’s road authority, said northbound and southbound lanes near Highway 2A are closed and that traffic is congested. Traffic is being rerouted away from the area.

RCMP expect the highway to reopen after midnight Friday.